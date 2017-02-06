Blink-182, The Naked and Famous to play Austin360 Amphitheater in March

If you missed Blink-182 at last year's X Games Austin , or if you somehow managed to skip The Naked and Famous at Austin City Limits Music Festival in October, fear not. The bands are teaming up for a so-weird-it-could-work double feature at Austin360 Amphitheater on March 22. A-list: Blink 182 performs at Circuit of the Americas during the X Games on Saturday, June 4, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.