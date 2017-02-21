Bills targeting transgender bathroom ...

Bills targeting transgender bathroom access are floundering

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 file photo, North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore speaks as the North Carolina General Assembly convenes for a special session in Raleigh, N.C., to see if e... . FILE - In this April 25, 2016 file photo, protesters rally against House Bill 2 in Raleigh, N.C., which would require transgender people to use restrooms in many public buildings that match their original g... Bills to curtail transgender people's access to public restrooms are pending in about a dozen states, but even in conservative bastions such as Texas and Arkansas they may be doomed by high-powered opposition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: eMaids of Austin 20 hr CleanPharts 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 21 OnePhart 1,123
News Where to eat in Austin now: 6 favorite restaura... Feb 20 FavoritePhartzs 3
Salt and Pepper, brown and white. Ballin Feb 18 LookingPhartz 2
Cedar Fever? Feb 18 TreePhartz 8
News This group believes Islam threatens America: 'I... Feb 17 UnitePhartsc 6
News Trump's voter fraud expert registered in 3 states Feb 15 GravePhartss 18
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,072 • Total comments across all topics: 279,104,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC