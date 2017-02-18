Big Data makes the Austin dance scene

Read more: Austin American Statesman

Turns out that the same charitable foundation that backed Austin Opera 's general manager Annie Burridge when she supervised a segmented audience study earlier at Opera Philadelphia is underwriting a similar look at Ballet Austin . The Wallace Foundation 's $52 million "Building Audiences for Sustainability" initiative intends to expand and deepen each arts group's audience engagement by asking layered questions about why people are motivated to attend.

Read more at Austin American Statesman.

