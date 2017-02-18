Big Data makes the Austin dance scene

Turns out that the same charitable foundation that backed Austin Opera 's general manager Annie Burridge when she supervised a segmented audience study earlier at Opera Philadelphia is underwriting a similar look at Ballet Austin . The Wallace Foundation 's $52 million "Building Audiences for Sustainability" initiative intends to expand and deepen each arts group's audience engagement by asking layered questions about why people are motivated to attend.

