Big Data makes the Austin dance scene

Turns out that the same charitable foundation that backed Austin Opera 's general manager Annie Burridge when she supervised a segmented audience study earlier at Opera Philadelphia is underwriting a similar look at Ballet Austin . The Wallace Foundation 's $52 million "Building Audiences for Sustainability" initiative intends to expand and deepen each arts group's audience engagement by asking layered questions about why people are motivated to attend.
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Salt and Pepper, brown and white. Ballin
|16 hr
|LookingPhartz
|2
|Cedar Fever?
|16 hr
|TreePhartz
|8
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|WetPhartzs
|1,118
|This group believes Islam threatens America: 'I...
|Fri
|UnitePhartsc
|6
|Trump's voter fraud expert registered in 3 states
|Feb 15
|GravePhartss
|18
|The Border Wall Is Too Little Too Late
|Feb 15
|Stay phartz
|2
|Five undocumented immigrants detained in Austin
|Feb 12
|LetPharts
|6
