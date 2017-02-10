Big Austin hip-hop fest reveals new location and headliners for 2017
Texas hip-hop and electronic music fest JMBLYA dropped a hot bill in January but kept the location secret - until now. The unique two-day, two-city event will take over Fair Park in Dallas on May 5 and Austin's Circuit of The Americas on May 6. The Dallas venue is the same as last year, but the 2017 locale for Austin is a major upgrade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|VotePharrts
|1,103
|Five undocumented immigrants detained in Austin
|3 hr
|DocumentPharts
|2
|Would it matter if Trump Raped a 13 year old?
|20 hr
|YrsPhartsx
|5
|Teen girls for modeling $$
|20 hr
|MakePhartsx
|4
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|20 hr
|GavePhartsx
|5,586
|Sheriff Hernandez must be removed.....
|20 hr
|ThinkPhartsx
|21
|Search is on for tattooed fugitive who was supp...
|Wed
|WhoPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC