Big Austin hip-hop fest reveals new location and headliners for 2017

Texas hip-hop and electronic music fest JMBLYA dropped a hot bill in January but kept the location secret - until now. The unique two-day, two-city event will take over Fair Park in Dallas on May 5 and Austin's Circuit of The Americas on May 6. The Dallas venue is the same as last year, but the 2017 locale for Austin is a major upgrade.

