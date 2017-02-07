Beloved downtown Austin bistro celebrates milestone anniversary
In the late '70s, three friends in their twenties traveled from Paris to Austin with a dream of opening a true, simple, independent French restaurant in the heart of the city. In February 1982, Sybil Reinhart-Regimbeau, Pascal Regimbeau, and Robert Paprota opened Chez Nous in a historic downtown building to share a slice of their native culture with the Austin community.
