Bad News: The Government Wants to 'Help' Driverless Car Companies
Google's parent company, Alphabet, revealed in December that an unaccompanied blind man had successfully traveled around Austin, Texas, in one of the company's cars, which had neither a steering wheel nor floor pedals. That same month, Alphabet announced that it is spinning off its self-driving vehicle technology into a new division called Waymo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reason Magazine.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|MoneyPhart
|1,116
|Trump's voter fraud expert registered in 3 states
|Wed
|GravePhartss
|18
|The Border Wall Is Too Little Too Late
|Wed
|Stay phartz
|2
|Cedar Fever?
|Feb 13
|GroupPhartss
|6
|Five undocumented immigrants detained in Austin
|Feb 12
|LetPharts
|6
|Sheriff Hernandez must be removed.....
|Feb 12
|ThePharts
|24
|Would it matter if Trump Raped a 13 year old?
|Feb 12
|JusticePharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC