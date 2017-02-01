Austin's Top Openings, Shutters, and News in January 2017
Austin's restaurant scene kicked into high gear straight off the bat with the first month of the year. It started off right with the biggest opening of 2017, already: Ramen Tatsu-ya stretched into izakaya territory with Texas flair with Kemuri Tatsu-ya.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|13 min
|Big
|1,085
|Texas Governor Deprives Sanctuary County Of $1....
|2 hr
|QuitePhartss
|9
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|5 hr
|VatPhartzzs
|5,349
|Looking for any connect in s Austin
|8 hr
|Beanpharts
|9
|who got some good dope #!! ASAP (Sep '14)
|8 hr
|Waitpharts
|52
|Red, blue states split over Trump's 'sanctuary ...
|15 hr
|RedPharts
|2
|Wheres the boy at? (Apr '16)
|17 hr
|RepairPhartz
|23
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC