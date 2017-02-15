Austinites partake in movement to end...

Austinites partake in movement to end violence against women

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Texan

On Tuesday, Sophia Strother spoke to a crowd of people at the Capitol about how she overcame domestic violence and sex trafficking as part of a global movement to end violence against women. "I made it," Strother said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 10 min Bobjones555 1,115
News Trump's voter fraud expert registered in 3 states Wed GravePhartss 18
The Border Wall Is Too Little Too Late Wed Stay phartz 2
Cedar Fever? Feb 13 GroupPhartss 6
News Five undocumented immigrants detained in Austin Feb 12 LetPharts 6
Sheriff Hernandez must be removed..... Feb 12 ThePharts 24
Would it matter if Trump Raped a 13 year old? Feb 12 JusticePharts 7
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,334 • Total comments across all topics: 278,924,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC