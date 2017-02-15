Austinites partake in movement to end violence against women
On Tuesday, Sophia Strother spoke to a crowd of people at the Capitol about how she overcame domestic violence and sex trafficking as part of a global movement to end violence against women. "I made it," Strother said.
