Austina s Chinatown Center rings in a Year of the Roostera
Austin Mayor Steve Adler lit traditional firecrackers Sunday, part of the Chinatown Center's Lunar New Year celebration, ringing in the Year of the Rooster. "It is the diversity that gives our city its fabric, its magic, its shades and tones and sounds," Adler said.
