Austin university helping neuro patients walk with innovative equipment
At age 29, Daniel Curtis came close to losing his life. He was trying to dive in his backyard pool when he slipped, breaking his neck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff Hernandez must be removed.....
|41 min
|SHORTY
|16
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|1 hr
|AgainPhartc
|5,568
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|NeedPhartss
|1,087
|Search is on for tattooed fugitive who was supp...
|21 hr
|WhoPharts
|2
|Texas Governor Deprives Sanctuary County Of $1....
|Feb 3
|SpoolPhartss
|14
|Looking for any connect in s Austin
|Feb 3
|Folksphartsz
|10
|who got some good dope #!! ASAP (Sep '14)
|Feb 2
|Waitpharts
|51
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC