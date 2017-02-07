Austin tops list of 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.
Austin, Texas, was ranked No. 1 on the U.S. News & World Report's list of the 100 Best Places to Live in America.
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|27 min
|WaitingPhartsc
|5,477
|Sheriff Hernandez must be removed.....
|Mon
|DrewPharttz
|13
|Texas Governor Deprives Sanctuary County Of $1....
|Feb 3
|SpoolPhartss
|14
|Looking for any connect in s Austin
|Feb 3
|Folksphartsz
|10
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|who got some good dope #!! ASAP (Sep '14)
|Feb 2
|Waitpharts
|51
|Red, blue states split over Trump's 'sanctuary ...
|Feb 2
|RedPharts
|2
