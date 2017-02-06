Austin teen robbed of Air Jordans on his way to school
"Give me what you got or I'll pull the trigger," shouted a robbery suspect at an Austin teen on his way to school, according to the affidavit. A 14-year-old boy told police he was threatened and robbed at gunpoint on Feb. 3 around 8 a.m. The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Benito Rodriguez, is accused of pointing a handgun at the boy's stomach and demanding that he hand over his belongings.
