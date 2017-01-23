Austin Taco Project Starts Slinging F...

Austin Taco Project Starts Slinging Fusion Tacos in Early March

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Eater

Austin Taco Project , located in the revamped Hilton Austin hotel at 500 East Fourth Street, announced it is slated to open in early March. This will be the hotel's second new restaurant; Texas comfort food-focused Cannon + Belle debuted last month under the direction of executive chef Peter Maffei .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 54 min SHORTY 5,286
News Texas Governor Deprives Sanctuary County Of $1.... 2 hr Retribution 4
Review: Lot 6 Auto Group 3 hr rick 1
News Trump's voter fraud expert registered in 3 states 10 hr Frogface Kate 8
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 29 ShellPhartz 1,082
Sheriff Hernandez must be removed..... Jan 29 OfficePhartss 5
6th street hotels Jan 29 HotelPharts 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,713 • Total comments across all topics: 278,467,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC