Austin Taco Project Starts Slinging Fusion Tacos in Early March
Austin Taco Project , located in the revamped Hilton Austin hotel at 500 East Fourth Street, announced it is slated to open in early March. This will be the hotel's second new restaurant; Texas comfort food-focused Cannon + Belle debuted last month under the direction of executive chef Peter Maffei .
