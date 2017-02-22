Austin Senator files legislation with aim to protect victims of sexual assault on campus
At UT Austin, nearly one in five female undergraduates reported being the victim of sexual assault by force or incapacitation and 5 percent of male undergraduates reported a similar experience, according to a UT Campus Assault Survey. Texas Sen. Kirk Watson, D-Austin, filed five bills Tuesday addressing sexual assault at Texas institutions of higher education by clearly defining what constitutes as consent and by protecting students who are the victims or witnesses of such occurrences.
