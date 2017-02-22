Austin Senator files legislation with...

Austin Senator files legislation with aim to protect victims of sexual assault on campus

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Texan

At UT Austin, nearly one in five female undergraduates reported being the victim of sexual assault by force or incapacitation and 5 percent of male undergraduates reported a similar experience, according to a UT Campus Assault Survey. Texas Sen. Kirk Watson, D-Austin, filed five bills Tuesday addressing sexual assault at Texas institutions of higher education by clearly defining what constitutes as consent and by protecting students who are the victims or witnesses of such occurrences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue OnePhart 1,123
News Where to eat in Austin now: 6 favorite restaura... Mon FavoritePhartzs 3
Salt and Pepper, brown and white. Ballin Feb 18 LookingPhartz 2
Cedar Fever? Feb 18 TreePhartz 8
News This group believes Islam threatens America: 'I... Feb 17 UnitePhartsc 6
News Trump's voter fraud expert registered in 3 states Feb 15 GravePhartss 18
The Border Wall Is Too Little Too Late Feb 15 Stay phartz 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,202 • Total comments across all topics: 279,068,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC