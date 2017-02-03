Austin Sanctuary City Efforts at Center of Immigration Debate
Austin, Texas, appears to be at the heart of the nation's "sanctuary city" battle, while state officials move with to defund cities that won't assist authorities in identifying and detaining undocumented residents. The Texas State Senate state affairs committee approved a bill that aims to eliminate so-called sanctuary cities on a party-line 7-2 vote after 16 hours of testimony Thursday from more than 600 people who signed up to testify on the measure, nearly all against it, the Austin American-Statesman reported .
