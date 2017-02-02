Austin prospective parents shocked by adoption agency closing
"We have a friend that gave us their infant car seat, my sister-in-law gave us our nephew's bobby," Ashley said. The Austin couple and high school sweethearts have been trying to become parents for roughly five years now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas Governor Deprives Sanctuary County Of $1....
|25 min
|Grantphartsz
|11
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|29 min
|Speakphartsz
|5,349
|Looking for any connect in s Austin
|31 min
|Folksphartsz
|11
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|who got some good dope #!! ASAP (Sep '14)
|20 hr
|Waitpharts
|52
|Red, blue states split over Trump's 'sanctuary ...
|Thu
|RedPharts
|2
|Wheres the boy at? (Apr '16)
|Thu
|RepairPhartz
|23
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC