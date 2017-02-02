Austin prospective parents shocked by...

Austin prospective parents shocked by adoption agency closing

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

"We have a friend that gave us their infant car seat, my sister-in-law gave us our nephew's bobby," Ashley said. The Austin couple and high school sweethearts have been trying to become parents for roughly five years now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas Governor Deprives Sanctuary County Of $1.... 25 min Grantphartsz 11
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 29 min Speakphartsz 5,349
Looking for any connect in s Austin 31 min Folksphartsz 11
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 6 hr VanPhartzz 1,086
who got some good dope #!! ASAP (Sep '14) 20 hr Waitpharts 52
News Red, blue states split over Trump's 'sanctuary ... Thu RedPharts 2
Wheres the boy at? (Apr '16) Thu RepairPhartz 23
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,164 • Total comments across all topics: 278,520,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC