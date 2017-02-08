Austin pre-school teacher accused of ...

Austin pre-school teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

A series of airstrikes on an opposition-held district in the Syrian city of Homs, presumably carried out by Russia or Syria, k AUSTIN - An Austin pre-school teacher is accused of sexually assaulting his 4-year-old female student in the school's bathroom, according to an arrest warrant. The victim first told her mother about the incident on Oct. 14, 2016, claiming she was touched by her teacher, 51-year-old John Arnold, at the Nature School in Austin , a private pre-school that caters to children between the ages of 1 and 6 in the Oak Hill area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 1 hr TwoPhartz 5,522
Sheriff Hernandez must be removed..... Mon DrewPharttz 13
News Texas Governor Deprives Sanctuary County Of $1.... Feb 3 SpoolPhartss 14
Looking for any connect in s Austin Feb 3 Folksphartsz 10
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
who got some good dope #!! ASAP (Sep '14) Feb 2 Waitpharts 51
News Red, blue states split over Trump's 'sanctuary ... Feb 2 RedPharts 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,438 • Total comments across all topics: 278,674,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC