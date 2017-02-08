Austin pre-school teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
A series of airstrikes on an opposition-held district in the Syrian city of Homs, presumably carried out by Russia or Syria, k AUSTIN - An Austin pre-school teacher is accused of sexually assaulting his 4-year-old female student in the school's bathroom, according to an arrest warrant. The victim first told her mother about the incident on Oct. 14, 2016, claiming she was touched by her teacher, 51-year-old John Arnold, at the Nature School in Austin , a private pre-school that caters to children between the ages of 1 and 6 in the Oak Hill area.
