Austin Oyster Festival Celebrates Texas Seafood
Boats and trucks full of oysters are taking a trip to Austin this week for a massive celebration of seafood at the Austin Oyster Festival. The festival, which is produced by 787 Productions in conjunction with the HOPE Farmers Market, is a celebration of the oyster and similar seafoods that will benefit the capitol-area food bank.
