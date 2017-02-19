Austin Oyster Festival Celebrates Tex...

Austin Oyster Festival Celebrates Texas Seafood

Boats and trucks full of oysters are taking a trip to Austin this week for a massive celebration of seafood at the Austin Oyster Festival. The festival, which is produced by 787 Productions in conjunction with the HOPE Farmers Market, is a celebration of the oyster and similar seafoods that will benefit the capitol-area food bank.

