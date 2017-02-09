Austin nonprofit sets up online shop ...

Austin nonprofit sets up online shop for free condoms

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: CultureMap

This could mean the end to those last-second treks to the drugstore when you're feeling amorous: AIDS Services of Austin has launched an online store where you can order free condoms and have them shipped to your home. The virtual condoms-and-lube store is a pilot project for AIDS Services of Austin , which works on HIV/AIDS care and prevention in Central Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 52 min INFIDEL 5,581
Sheriff Hernandez must be removed..... 16 hr OfficialPhartcc 17
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Thu NeedPhartss 1,087
News Search is on for tattooed fugitive who was supp... Wed WhoPharts 2
News Texas Governor Deprives Sanctuary County Of $1.... Feb 3 SpoolPhartss 14
Looking for any connect in s Austin Feb 3 Folksphartsz 10
who got some good dope #!! ASAP (Sep '14) Feb 2 Waitpharts 51
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,254 • Total comments across all topics: 278,731,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC