Austin nonprofit sets up online shop for free condoms
This could mean the end to those last-second treks to the drugstore when you're feeling amorous: AIDS Services of Austin has launched an online store where you can order free condoms and have them shipped to your home. The virtual condoms-and-lube store is a pilot project for AIDS Services of Austin , which works on HIV/AIDS care and prevention in Central Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|52 min
|INFIDEL
|5,581
|Sheriff Hernandez must be removed.....
|16 hr
|OfficialPhartcc
|17
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|NeedPhartss
|1,087
|Search is on for tattooed fugitive who was supp...
|Wed
|WhoPharts
|2
|Texas Governor Deprives Sanctuary County Of $1....
|Feb 3
|SpoolPhartss
|14
|Looking for any connect in s Austin
|Feb 3
|Folksphartsz
|10
|who got some good dope #!! ASAP (Sep '14)
|Feb 2
|Waitpharts
|51
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC