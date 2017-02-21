Austin Music Awards gets new venue and date this year | Austin Music Source
Lyle Lovett will perform at the 35th annual Austin Music Awards at ACL Live on March 12. Deborah Cannon/American-Statesman After many years in the Austin Convention Center, the Austin Music Awards are moving to ACL Live this year. And instead of its longtime spot on the Wednesday of South by Southwest as the music conference its full gear, the show will be held on Sunday, March 12, two days after SXSW Interactive and Film begin.
