Austin dog wins best in breed, competes tonight at Westminster | Pet Friendly
Austin's own Whiskeytown Dalwhinnie Brie - just Brie when not competing - won best in breed on Monday night in the Wiredhaired Pointing Griffin competition at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. The 4-year-old, who won her breed last year, too, will be back in the ring Tuesday night for the Sporting Group at Madison Square Garden.
