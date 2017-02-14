Austin dog wins best in breed, competes tonight at Westminster | Pet Friendly

Austin dog wins best in breed, compet...

Austin dog wins best in breed, competes tonight at Westminster

Read more: Austin American Statesman

Austin's own Whiskeytown Dalwhinnie Brie - just Brie when not competing - won best in breed on Monday night in the Wiredhaired Pointing Griffin competition at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. The 4-year-old, who won her breed last year, too, will be back in the ring Tuesday night for the Sporting Group at Madison Square Garden.

