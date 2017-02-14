Austin dog wins best in breed, competes tonight at Westminster | Pet Friendly

Austin's own Whiskeytown Dalwhinnie Brie - just Brie when not competing - won best in breed on Monday night in the Wiredhaired Pointing Griffin competition at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. The 4-year-old, who won her breed last year, too, will be back in the ring Tuesday night for the Sporting Group at Madison Square Garden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.