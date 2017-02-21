Austin designer debuts new boutique at fashionable address
Local fashion designer Mallary Carroll is making her brick-and-mortar debut with a hip Central Austin boutique. Good Company is set to open March 2 and will house Carroll's line, SBJ Austin , as well as other fashion, home, and jewelry lines for the Austin woman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.
