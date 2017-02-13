Austin cases highlight thefts inside U.S. Postal Service
Records from the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General show 20 internal mail theft investigations in the Austin region spanning a more than five year period. The records, obtained by KXAN News through a Freedom of Information Act Request include details of situations where investigators believe postal service employees stole gift cards, DVDs or other goods.
