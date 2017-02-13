Austin Animal Center breaks record for number of lives saved
With pet adoptions at an all time high in January, the Austin Animal Center is celebrating a record breaking number of lives saved. Next month Austin will become the country's largest No-Kill community.
Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
