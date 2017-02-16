Austin agrees to $3.25M settlement wi...

Austin agrees to $3.25M settlement with David Josepha s family

The Austin City Council has approved a multi-million dollar settlement with the mother of David Joseph, a naked unarmed teen who was shot and killed by an Austin police officer last year. David Joseph's mother, Ketty Sully, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in June 2016.

