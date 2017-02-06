Auditors discover problems in Austina...

Auditors discover problems in Austina s Historic Preservation Program

City auditors discovered several problems with the operation of Austin's Historic Preservation Program. The issues could lead to theft of revenue and inconsistent monitoring of the city's historic landmarks, a draft report states.

