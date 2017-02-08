`Arrest of Nedialko Dimitrov on Feb. 7, 2017 taped by a bystander.
A video posted on Facebook showing a man's arrest in the Hyde Park area of Austin is making its rounds on social media, forcing the Austin Police Department to respond. On Tuesday, a woman who was working at a business located at the corner of 42nd Street and Duval Street recorded video of an incident that was happening across the street from her at a bus stop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|1 hr
|SHORTY
|5,564
|Sheriff Hernandez must be removed.....
|1 hr
|Taylor
|14
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|NeedPhartss
|1,087
|Search is on for tattooed fugitive who was supp...
|18 hr
|WhoPharts
|2
|Texas Governor Deprives Sanctuary County Of $1....
|Feb 3
|SpoolPhartss
|14
|Looking for any connect in s Austin
|Feb 3
|Folksphartsz
|10
|who got some good dope #!! ASAP (Sep '14)
|Feb 2
|Waitpharts
|51
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC