Air tanker base for fighting wildfires coming to Austin airport

A portable air tanker base, capable of handling the large airplanes that drop fire retardant on wildfires, will be coming to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. State Rep. John Cyrier, R-Lockhart, says the move to establish the base follows a key recommendation from the Lost Pines Property Owners Fire Protection Task Force, a citizen committee affected by the Hidden Pines fire.

