Agency's bankruptcy dashes adoption hopes across U.S.

The abrupt closure and bankruptcy filing by a U.S. adoption agency has stunned hundreds of hopeful clients left struggling with the emotional impact and likely loss of thousands of dollars. The non-profit Independent Adoption Center of Concord, California, closed on Jan. 31 and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Feb. 3. Clients said as many as 800 families may be affected, although the agency has not provided figures.

