Accused child sex trafficker became victima s guardian

A Del Valle man accused of sex trafficking a 16 year old is alleged to have gained guardianship over the girl, removed her from school, vowed to marry her and at one point threatened to kill her family. James Aaron Lenox, 51, was arrested Monday afternoon by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in the 10200 block of FM 812 in Austin.

