Accused child sex trafficker became victima s guardian
A Del Valle man accused of sex trafficking a 16 year old is alleged to have gained guardianship over the girl, removed her from school, vowed to marry her and at one point threatened to kill her family. James Aaron Lenox, 51, was arrested Monday afternoon by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in the 10200 block of FM 812 in Austin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|2 min
|ScreenPharts
|5,462
|Sheriff Hernandez must be removed.....
|18 hr
|DrewPharttz
|13
|Texas Governor Deprives Sanctuary County Of $1....
|Feb 3
|SpoolPhartss
|14
|Looking for any connect in s Austin
|Feb 3
|Folksphartsz
|10
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|who got some good dope #!! ASAP (Sep '14)
|Feb 2
|Waitpharts
|51
|Red, blue states split over Trump's 'sanctuary ...
|Feb 2
|RedPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC