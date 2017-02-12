A participant poses for the crowd dur...

A participant poses for the crowd during Sunday's fashion show, which ...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

A participant poses for the crowd during Sunday's fashion show, which was held to support teen patients. The event was held at Fair Market in east Austin and provided each participant with clothing fittings, hair and makeup styling and swag bags to take home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr FewPhartss 1,108
Cedar Fever? 21 hr StuffPhartzz 2
News Trump's voter fraud expert registered in 3 states Sun FraudPharts 16
News Five undocumented immigrants detained in Austin Sun LetPharts 6
Sheriff Hernandez must be removed..... Sun ThePharts 24
Would it matter if Trump Raped a 13 year old? Sun JusticePharts 7
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... Fri GavePhartsx 5,585
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,098 • Total comments across all topics: 278,826,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC