a Ellena show teases appearance at UT Austin on Tuesday
The talk show host's crew was on the campus of Georgia Tech last week to give a lucky fan tickets to the Super Bowl. The university said Ellen's crew flew in to Atlanta and started setting up on campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|3 hr
|Patriot
|5,456
|Sheriff Hernandez must be removed.....
|11 hr
|DrewPharttz
|13
|Texas Governor Deprives Sanctuary County Of $1....
|Feb 3
|SpoolPhartss
|14
|Looking for any connect in s Austin
|Feb 3
|Folksphartsz
|11
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|who got some good dope #!! ASAP (Sep '14)
|Feb 2
|Waitpharts
|52
|Red, blue states split over Trump's 'sanctuary ...
|Feb 2
|RedPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC