a Bathroom billa could cost Austin tourism $109 million
For the first time, Austin's Convention and Visitors Bureau is predicting the economic impact of Texas lawmakers' proposed "bathroom bill." Senate Bill 6 would require people to use public facilities associated with their birth sex - effectively banning transgender people from using ones they identify with.
