4 Fun Ways to Celebrate Mardi Gras in Austin
You don't have to be in New Orleans to celebrate Mardi Gras! Dustin Vegas of the Austinot stopped by to share the best places to celebrate right here in Austin. The first event he mentioned was the Mardi Gras Dog Parade .
