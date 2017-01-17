Wu Chow and Swift's Attic team to ope...

Wu Chow and Swift's Attic team to open seafood restaurant in Central Austin

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Austin American Statesman

The team behind downtown fusion restaurant Swift's Attic and the Chinese restaurant Wu Chow plan to open Guild in Central Austin this summer. The restaurant, located in the same complex as Snooze and Kendra Scott's headquarters at 3800 N. Lamar Blvd., will be a seafood-driven concept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 13 min berklee 4,359
On the prowl 54 min Pagen warrior30 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr CheeseSniff 1,050
Ky Huber is a coward Jan 14 GetRealHighonPot 2
Someone is getting wild (May '13) Jan 14 GetRealHighonPot 8
Linn Energy Bankruptcy Ripoff Jan 12 Flat Broke Now 1
City of Marion (Nov '09) Jan 8 Miller 8
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,867 • Total comments across all topics: 278,010,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC