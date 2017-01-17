Wu Chow and Swift's Attic team to open seafood restaurant in Central Austin
The team behind downtown fusion restaurant Swift's Attic and the Chinese restaurant Wu Chow plan to open Guild in Central Austin this summer. The restaurant, located in the same complex as Snooze and Kendra Scott's headquarters at 3800 N. Lamar Blvd., will be a seafood-driven concept.
