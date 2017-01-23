Women's March on Austin draws 50,000 ...

Women's March on Austin draws 50,000 people - largest in Texas history

"I'm here because I can't sit back and let this moment pass me by and not shout out as loud as I can that this is not okay," said Elvira Marin, pictured with Joel Pettit and Paul Gasca. "I'm marching to support my wife and her friends and all women's rights and human rights everywhere," said Ian Orthy.

