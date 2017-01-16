Witnesses describe weekend crash that killed woman, injured 4 others
The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a father and his young son who were swept into the sea by a wave along This red jeep was hit early Sunday morning, Jan. 16, 2017, on US 183 at the Pond Springs Road exit. AUSTIN - Police are still investigating the cause of a two-vehicle collision that left one woman dead and four other people injured early Sunday morning in northwest Austin.
Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
