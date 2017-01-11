With new cookbook, Austin Empty Bowl Project celebrates 20 years, $1 million raised
The Austin Empty Bowl Project celebrated its 20th year with a big milestone: surpassing $1 million for the Central Texas Food Bank and Meals on Wheels and More. This year's event raised $46,000 for both the food bank and Meals on Wheels.
