Will 2017 be the year Beyonc plays ACL Fest? | Austin Music Source

The lineup for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., the first big event on the annual American outdoor music festival calendar dropped today and the big news is that Texas soul queen, Beyonce is headlining, alongside Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar. Many artists use an appearance at Coachella as the beginning of mega-fest blitz, which has us wondering.

