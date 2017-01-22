Weekend protests demand change for incoming administration
The streets of downtown Austin experienced inordinately heavy amounts of foot traffic this past weekend as thousands protested the inauguration and the priorities of President Donald Trump. J20 Walkout, a student-led protest, began at the Tower around noon Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|1 hr
|RushFan666
|4,913
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|HodaPharts
|1,057
|Someone is getting wild (May '13)
|12 hr
|gsantos417
|9
|Council gives nod to new LPDa SChief
|20 hr
|butters_
|3
|At GOP leaders' urging, Texas Supreme Court wil...
|Sat
|NOM s Waffle House
|1
|Donald Trumpa s victory creates a electrica atm...
|Jan 20
|barack voter
|1
|2 year old girl murdered thrown in well
|Jan 18
|Bahahahahaha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC