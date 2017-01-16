Volunteers help maintain Burdett Prai...

Volunteers help maintain Burdett Prairie Cemetery in southeast Austin

While Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a day to honor King's legacy, it's also a Day of Service for many volunteers. For American YouthWorks , the Day of Service means beautifying the Burdett Prairie Cemetery in southeast Austin.

