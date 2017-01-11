UT Regent takes claims of favoritism to TX Supreme Court
University of Texas Regent Wallace Hall is taking his fight to the Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday with evidence he says demonstrate students with powerful connections, who are not necessarily qualified for admission, are being accepted. Hall has been trying to pursue this claim of unqualified students being admitted for more than two years.
