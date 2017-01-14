Unlucky Friday the 13th? Austin DJ Mi...

Unlucky Friday the 13th? Austin DJ Miguel Angel plays show hours after getting stabbed

Austin DJ Miguel Angel, also known as "ulovei," said he was the victim of a stabbing in East Austin on Friday night but he was still able to play a show just hours later. Austin police had responded to a stabbing around 9 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East 14th Street, according a Statesman report .

