Unlucky Friday the 13th? Austin DJ Miguel Angel plays show hours after getting stabbed
Austin DJ Miguel Angel, also known as "ulovei," said he was the victim of a stabbing in East Austin on Friday night but he was still able to play a show just hours later. Austin police had responded to a stabbing around 9 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East 14th Street, according a Statesman report .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|18 hr
|Observer
|1,027
|Ky Huber is a coward
|22 hr
|GetRealHighonPot
|2
|Someone is getting wild (May '13)
|22 hr
|GetRealHighonPot
|8
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|Sat
|Just Think
|4,274
|Linn Energy Bankruptcy Ripoff
|Jan 12
|Flat Broke Now
|1
|Amber @ gas station
|Jan 3
|Hard4u
|1
|How can I check organizational updates of Liqui...
|Jan 3
|fransherrell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC