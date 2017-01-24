Uchi team opening Japanese smokehouse, Loro, in South Austin | The Feed
We've known since last year that the team behind the nationally renowned Uchi has plans for 2115 S. Lamar Blvd. . Today Hai Hospitality , Uchi's parent group, announced that Uchi co-founder and executive chef Tyson Cole will open Loro, a Japanese smokehouse, in the space this fall.
