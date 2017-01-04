Two Austin restaurants pledge to become - sanctuary restaurants' | All Ablog...

According to a news release from ROC United, Black Star Co-Op and L'Oca d'Oro have signed a petition that promises to "promote hate- and discrimination-free workplaces" by refusing to allow "any harassment of any individual based on immigrant/refugee status, race, religion, gender, or sexual orientation to occur in their restaurant." "Sanctuary Restaurants seeks to create the world we want - establishments free from hate and discrimination, where everyone has a seat at the table," ROC United co-founder and co-director Saru Jayaraman wrote in the news release.

