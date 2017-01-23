This Austin suburb ranks among America's very best cities for families
Apartment List has compiled its annual ranking of the country's most family-friendly cities , and Texans should be proud. Very proud, as the Lone Star State grabs four spots in the top 10. Cedar Park, just outside Austin, makes its debut on the list at No.
