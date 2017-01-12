There oughta be a word, nieces and nephews edition
We use "grandparents" to talk about both our grandmothers and grandfathers; "parents" takes care of mothers and fathers; "siblings" refers to both brothers and sisters; and a "cousin" can be either male or female. There's good news for aunts and uncles who crave a word to speak collectively about the kids they love to spoil.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|12 hr
|Juan
|4,277
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|14 hr
|New Resident
|1,031
|Ky Huber is a coward
|Sat
|GetRealHighonPot
|2
|Someone is getting wild (May '13)
|Sat
|GetRealHighonPot
|8
|Linn Energy Bankruptcy Ripoff
|Jan 12
|Flat Broke Now
|1
|Amber @ gas station
|Jan 3
|Hard4u
|1
|How can I check organizational updates of Liqui...
|Jan 3
|fransherrell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC