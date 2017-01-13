The XX adds second Austin show; Strea...

The XX adds second Austin show; Stream new album - I See You' now

Read more: Austin American Statesman

On Friday, British alt-pop band the XX dropped the lush and lovely new album "I See You." The album is the follow up to their 2012 release"Coexist," and the first work since Jamie XX came into his own as a producer and solo artist with the richly textured 2015 album "In Colour."

