The Contemporary Austin reopens Jones Center site with Monika Sosnowska's Habitat
The Contemporary Austin announced Monika Sosnowska: Habitat, the inaugural exhibition in its newly expanded Jones Center location. Designed by Paul Lewis of LTL Architects, who was also the architect of the original building renovation in 2010, the expansion increases gallery space to 7,000 square feet, along with significant enhancements to the museum's infrastructure, allowing The Contemporary to organize larger-scale original shows conceived by the museum's curators, host touring exhibitions of greater size and breadth, and display larger-scale works of art.
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How can I check organizational updates of Liqui...
|33 min
|fransherrell
|2
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|5 hr
|Tango8776
|4,262
|Charles "Black"son in "brown"town (Jun '15)
|Mon
|yes
|43
|Hotel built next to Austin's historic music dis...
|Dec 30
|Who Knew
|1
|Looking for any connect in s Austin
|Dec 30
|Scott
|5
|What part of Austin is more Ghetto? (May '08)
|Dec 29
|ChopChattyCathy
|78
|Jonna Watson
|Dec 27
|Terry
|1
