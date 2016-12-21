The Contemporary Austin reopens Jones...

The Contemporary Austin reopens Jones Center site with Monika Sosnowska's Habitat

The Contemporary Austin announced Monika Sosnowska: Habitat, the inaugural exhibition in its newly expanded Jones Center location. Designed by Paul Lewis of LTL Architects, who was also the architect of the original building renovation in 2010, the expansion increases gallery space to 7,000 square feet, along with significant enhancements to the museum's infrastructure, allowing The Contemporary to organize larger-scale original shows conceived by the museum's curators, host touring exhibitions of greater size and breadth, and display larger-scale works of art.

