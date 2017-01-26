Texas mosque destroyed in blaze; caus...

Texas mosque destroyed in blaze; cause of fire unknown

An early-morning fire Saturday destroyed a Texas mosque that was a target of hatred several years ago and experienced a burglary just a week ago. A clerk at a convenience store spotted smoke and flames billowing from the Islamic Center of Victoria at around 2 a.m. and called the fire department.

